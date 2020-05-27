ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- U.S. Air Force F-15s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, F-16s assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and 52nd Fighter Wing, and KC-135s assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participated in a large force exercise within the North Sea airspace, U.K., May 27, 2020.
During the LFE, aircrew conducted Dissimilar Air Combat Training in order to enhance combat readiness and increase tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 16:09
|Story ID:
|370853
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise, by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
