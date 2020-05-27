Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise

    U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | 48th Fighter Wing aircrew and Airmen prepare F-15E Strike Eagles prior to takeoffs at...... read more read more

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- U.S. Air Force F-15s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, F-16s assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and 52nd Fighter Wing, and KC-135s assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participated in a large force exercise within the North Sea airspace, U.K., May 27, 2020.

    During the LFE, aircrew conducted Dissimilar Air Combat Training in order to enhance combat readiness and increase tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 16:09
    Story ID: 370853
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise, by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Airman
    USAF
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing
    Air Force: 48th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT