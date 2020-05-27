An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 27, 2020. During a large force exercise with other U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa units, 48th Fighter Wing aircrew conducted Dissimilar Air Combat Training in order to enhance combat readiness and increase tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 12:18 Photo ID: 6222323 VIRIN: 200527-F-HC907-0100 Resolution: 4782x3188 Size: 10.28 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.