    U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 48th Fighter Wing F-15E Strike Eagle takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 27, 2020. U.S. Air Force F-15s assigned to 48th Fighter Wing, F-16s assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and 52nd Fighter Wing, and KC-135s assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participated in a large force exercise within the U.K. North Sea airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F15
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    LFE

