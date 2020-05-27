A 48th Fighter Wing F-15E Strike Eagle flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 27, 2020. During a large force exercise with other U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa units, 48th Fighter Wing aircrew conducted Dissimilar Air Combat Training in order to enhance combat readiness and increase tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6222326
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-HC907-0252
|Resolution:
|4670x3113
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
This work, U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
