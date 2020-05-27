U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise

Two F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron take off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 27, 2020. U.S. Air Force F-15s assigned to 48th Fighter Wing, F-16s assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and 52nd Fighter Wing, and KC-135s assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participated in a large force exercise within the U.K. North Sea airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

