    U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise

    U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 27, 2020. During a large force exercise with other U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa units, 48th Fighter Wing aircrew conducted Dissimilar Air Combat Training in order to enhance combat readiness and increase tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 12:17
    Photo ID: 6222329
    VIRIN: 200527-F-HC907-0646
    Resolution: 4731x3154
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and KC-135s participate in large force exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F15
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    LFE

