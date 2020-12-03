FORT LEE, Va. (March 12, 2020) -- Culinary specialists from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard continued to pound out plenty of delectable dishes during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise’s final day of competitive events March 12.
The JCTE serves as a platform to gain culinary skills, showcase talents and share practices among those in the Department of Defense food service community. This year’s JCTE, the 45th such event, attracted more than 200 U.S. military personnel from installations and activities around the world as well as allied forces teams from France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The JCTE awards ceremony is scheduled for March 13.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 17:07
|Story ID:
|365076
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary training exercise’s final day full of energy, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT