Culinary training exercise’s final day full of energy

Photo By Terrance Bell | The U.S. Army Reserve’s Staff Sgt. Jeff Vaughn slices apples during the Military Hot...... read more read more

Photo By Terrance Bell | The U.S. Army Reserve’s Staff Sgt. Jeff Vaughn slices apples during the Military Hot Food Challenge event of the 45th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 12 at MacLaughlin Fitness Center. The U.S. Army Reserve team was one of several competing in an event requiring a team a four to prepare 50 restaurant-style meals for diners in a specified amount of time. see less | View Image Page