    Culinary training exercise’s final day full of energy

    Photo By Terrance Bell | The U.S. Army Reserve’s Staff Sgt. Jeff Vaughn slices apples during the Military Hot...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. (March 12, 2020) -- Culinary specialists from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard continued to pound out plenty of delectable dishes during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise’s final day of competitive events March 12.

    The JCTE serves as a platform to gain culinary skills, showcase talents and share practices among those in the Department of Defense food service community. This year’s JCTE, the 45th such event, attracted more than 200 U.S. military personnel from installations and activities around the world as well as allied forces teams from France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The JCTE awards ceremony is scheduled for March 13.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary training exercise’s final day full of energy, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

