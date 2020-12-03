Senior Chief Petty Officer Thomas Kucharski, Germany navy, places fashioned beet slices on a plate during the International Challenge of the 45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 12.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6137779
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-US054-027
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary training exercise's final day full of energy, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Culinary training exercise’s final day full of energy
LEAVE A COMMENT