Sgt. Joshua Hoyt, Fort Drum, N.Y., culinary team, spices up a pot of vegetables as Spc. K. Robinson stands by during the Military Hot Food Challenge of the 45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 12 at MacLaughlin Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 00:27
|Photo ID:
|6137778
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-US054-026
|Resolution:
|4357x3214
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Culinary training exercise's final day full of energy
