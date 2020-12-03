Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Culinary training exercise's final day full of energy

    Culinary training exercise's final day full of energy

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Sgt. Joshua Hoyt, Fort Drum, N.Y., culinary team, spices up a pot of vegetables as Spc. K. Robinson stands by during the Military Hot Food Challenge of the 45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 12 at MacLaughlin Fitness Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 00:27
    Photo ID: 6137778
    VIRIN: 200312-A-US054-026
    Resolution: 4357x3214
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary training exercise's final day full of energy, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Culinary training exercise’s final day full of energy

    TAGS

    culinary
    marine corps
    watts
    cascom
    #2020JCTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT