Spc. Katelyn Tran, Fort Carson, Colo., culinary team, smooths over icing on her "Whoville" cake during the Pastry Chef of the Year event of the Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 12.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 00:42
|Photo ID:
|6137780
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-US054-028
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|651.54 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary training exercise's final day full of energy, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
