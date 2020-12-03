Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Watts explains his pastry creation -- a Dr. Seuss-themed cake -- as apprentice Lance Cpl. Adriana VazquezJobert stands by during the Pastry Chef of the Year event of the 45th Joint Culinary Training Exercise March 12 at MacLaughlin Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 00:23
|Photo ID:
|6137774
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-US054-025
|Resolution:
|3056x2112
|Size:
|946.73 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary training exercise's final day full of energy, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Culinary training exercise’s final day full of energy
