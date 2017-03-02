Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

Photo By Sgt. Justin Updegraff | Marines with Task Force Southwest take down a notional enemy threat utilizing force...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Justin Updegraff | Marines with Task Force Southwest take down a notional enemy threat utilizing force protection during insider threat training at the Infantry Immersion Trainer at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. These scenarios challenged their advisor skills, as well as their ability to identify and neutralize threats using simunition rounds. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to Helmand Province, Afghanistan to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff) see less | View Image Page

Marines with Task Force Southwest conducted a high-risk concealed carry live fire range and insider threat training in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina from Feb. 30 – Jan. 3, 2017.



Marines with the task force are training to effectively employ the M9 service pistol in a variety of situations such as multiple target engagements and transition drills, with a culminating event utilizing their force protection skills during insider threats scenarios with Afghan role players.



“The importance behind this training is that the M9 service pistol may be the only weapon these Marines have at any given time,” said Capt. Greg Anderson, operations officer with Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group. “So they need to know how to properly employ it effectively because [may] be [their] only means of defense to get out of a dangerous situation alive.”



During the insider threat training at the infantry immersion trainer, Marines used their advisor skills while assessing, evaluating and responding to potential and unforeseen threats during meetings with notional friendly forces.



“All these skills that we’re teaching the Marines have been developed within the last 10-15 years,” said Capt. Anderson. “Advising has really stepped up and become a greater mission, and that’s why the skills we’re teaching here are extremely important for the Marines to pick up.”



All the scenarios are real-world based and can be applied when the task force deploys later this year.



“This deployment is important for the people of Afghanistan because our goal is to advise the Afghan soldiers and police forces how to do their job more efficiently and to better protect their people,” said MSgt. Victor Rosa, comptroller with the task force.



Approximately 300 Marines with the task force are scheduled to deploy where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police.