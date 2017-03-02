(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    Photo By Sgt. Justin Updegraff | Marines with Task Force Southwest take down a notional enemy threat utilizing force...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Story by Sgt. Justin Updegraff 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Task Force Southwest conducted a high-risk concealed carry live fire range and insider threat training in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina from Feb. 30 – Jan. 3, 2017.

    Marines with the task force are training to effectively employ the M9 service pistol in a variety of situations such as multiple target engagements and transition drills, with a culminating event utilizing their force protection skills during insider threats scenarios with Afghan role players.

    “The importance behind this training is that the M9 service pistol may be the only weapon these Marines have at any given time,” said Capt. Greg Anderson, operations officer with Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group. “So they need to know how to properly employ it effectively because [may] be [their] only means of defense to get out of a dangerous situation alive.”

    During the insider threat training at the infantry immersion trainer, Marines used their advisor skills while assessing, evaluating and responding to potential and unforeseen threats during meetings with notional friendly forces.

    “All these skills that we’re teaching the Marines have been developed within the last 10-15 years,” said Capt. Anderson. “Advising has really stepped up and become a greater mission, and that’s why the skills we’re teaching here are extremely important for the Marines to pick up.”

    All the scenarios are real-world based and can be applied when the task force deploys later this year.

    “This deployment is important for the people of Afghanistan because our goal is to advise the Afghan soldiers and police forces how to do their job more efficiently and to better protect their people,” said MSgt. Victor Rosa, comptroller with the task force.

    Approximately 300 Marines with the task force are scheduled to deploy where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:46
    Story ID: 222802
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training, by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    train
    force protection
    6th Marine Regiment
    live fire range
    M4 assault rifle
    assist
    advise
    Afghanistan
    helmand province
    deployment
    M9 service pistol
    infantry immersion trainer
    MCSCG
    marine corps security cooperation group
    6th Reg
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW
    insider threat training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT