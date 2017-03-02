(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training [Image 1 of 7]

    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Updegraff 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Task Force Southwest take down a notional enemy threat utilizing force protection during insider threat training at the Infantry Immersion Trainer at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. These scenarios challenged their advisor skills, as well as their ability to identify and neutralize threats using simunition rounds. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to Helmand Province, Afghanistan to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:46
    Photo ID: 3148445
    VIRIN: 170203-M-TV331-088
    Resolution: 4801x3429
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training
    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

    TAGS

    train
    force protection
    6th Marine Regiment
    live fire range
    M4 assault rifle
    assist
    advise
    Afghanistan
    helmand province
    deployment
    M9 service pistol
    infantry immersion trainer
    MCSCG
    marine corps security cooperation group
    6th Reg
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW
    insider threat training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT