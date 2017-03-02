Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

Marines with Task Force Southwest run to the aid of a notional friendly combatant during insider threat training at the Infantry Immersion Trainer at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. These scenarios challenged their advisor skills, as well as their ability to identify and neutralize threats using simunition rounds. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to Helmand Province, Afghanistan to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

