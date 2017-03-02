Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training

A Marine with Task Force Southwest takes down a notional enemy during insider threat training at the Infantry Immersion Trainer at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. These scenarios challenged their advisor skills, as well as their ability to identify and neutralize threats using simunition rounds. Task Force Southwest is comprised of about 300 Marines whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

