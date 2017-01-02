Marines with Task Force Southwest conduct target acquisition drills with an M9 service pistol during a force protection range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 1, 2017. Task Force Southwest is comprised of about 300 Marines whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and the 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:45 Photo ID: 3148436 VIRIN: 170201-M-TV331-035 Resolution: 5376x3840 Size: 3.07 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.