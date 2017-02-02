A Marine with Task Force Southwest fires at three steel targets with an M9 service pistol during a force protection range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 2, 2017. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to Helmand Province, Afghanistan to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 14:45
|Photo ID:
|3148439
|VIRIN:
|170202-M-TV331-024
|Resolution:
|5516x3103
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
