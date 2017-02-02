A Marine with Task Force Southwest fires at three steel targets with an M9 service pistol during a force protection range at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 2, 2017. The Marines are scheduled to deploy as part of the task force to Helmand Province, Afghanistan to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:45 Photo ID: 3148439 VIRIN: 170202-M-TV331-024 Resolution: 5516x3103 Size: 1.94 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assess, Evaluate, Respond: Task Force Southwest Marines conduct Force Protection training [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.