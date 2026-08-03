86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Danz, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, cuts an anniversary cake during a cake-cutting ceremony at the Rheinland Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the 74th anniversary of Ramstein AB, recognizing the installation's history beginning with the opening of Landstuhl Air Base on Aug. 5, 1952, before it became officially known as Ramstein AB in 1958. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)