86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Schenck, 86th Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a cake-cutting ceremony at the Rheinland Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the 74th anniversary of Ramstein Air Base, recognizing the installation's history since opening in 1952 and its continued role in supporting Air Force operations throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)