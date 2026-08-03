86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Weaver, left, 86th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, Airman 1st Class Cody Danz, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, and Col. Jason Schenck, 86th Mission Support Group commander, cut a cake during Ramstein Air Base's 74th anniversary celebration at the Rheinland Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The event commemorated the installation's history, beginning with the opening of Landstuhl Air Base in 1952 before the installation became officially known as Ramstein Air Base in 1958. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)