86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary

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Ramstein Air Base leadership poses for a photo during a cake-cutting ceremony at the Rheinland Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the 74th anniversary of Ramstein Air Base, which traces its origins to the opening of Landstuhl Air Base on Aug. 5, 1952, before the installation became officially known as Ramstein Air Base in 1958. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)