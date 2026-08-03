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    86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary [Image 3 of 5]

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    86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Ramstein Air Base leadership poses for a photo during a cake-cutting ceremony at the Rheinland Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the 74th anniversary of Ramstein Air Base, which traces its origins to the opening of Landstuhl Air Base on Aug. 5, 1952, before the installation became officially known as Ramstein Air Base in 1958. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 08:34
    Photo ID: 9851096
    VIRIN: 260805-F-VY348-1070
    Resolution: 5777x3851
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary
    86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary
    86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary
    86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary
    86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary

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    74th Anniversary
    Heritage
    Ramstein Air Base 74th Anniversary

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