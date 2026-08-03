86th AW commemorates Ramstein’s 74th anniversary

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Danz, 786th Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, serves cake to an Airman during a cake-cutting ceremony at the Rheinland Dining Facility on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated more than seven decades of Ramstein Air Base history, beginning with the opening of Landstuhl Air Base on Aug. 5, 1952, before the installation became officially known as Ramstein AB in 1958. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)