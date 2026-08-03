Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight

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Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Buendia, Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention Flight commander, passes a ceremonial recruiting hammer to Senior Master Sgt. Todd Shak, Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention Flight senior enlisted leader symbolizing Shak’s acceptance of responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the flight during the unit's activation ceremony held at Pearl Highlands Center in Pearl City, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2026. Buendia and Shak became the organization’s inaugural command team after being activated. Before the flight’s activation, recruiting and retention efforts fell under the HIANG personnel directorate. The establishment of the HIANG’s first dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight creates a team focused on recruiting new Airmen, retaining experienced personnel and strengthening accession support across the organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)