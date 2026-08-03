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    Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight [Image 3 of 6]

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    Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight

    PEARL CITY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    Tech. Sgt. Breyhanna Magusara, Hawaii Air National Guard recruiter, offers the symbolic first salute to newly appointed Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard commander, Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Buendia, during the unit's activation ceremony held at Pearl Highlands Center in Pearl City, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2026. Before the flight’s activation, recruiting and retention efforts fell under the HIANG personnel directorate. The establishment of the HIANG’s first dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight creates a team focused on recruiting new Airmen, retaining experienced personnel and strengthening accession support across the organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9850492
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-PW099-8796
    Resolution: 4935x3290
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight
    Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight
    Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight
    Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight
    Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight
    Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight

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    HIANG establishes dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight

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    HAWAII AIR NATIONAL GUARD

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