HIANG establishes dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz | Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, Hawaii Air National Guard commander and Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Buendia, Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting Flight commander, unfurl the Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention Flight guidon during the unit's activation ceremony held at Pearl Highlands Center in Pearl City, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2026. Before the flight’s activation, recruiting and retention efforts fell under the HIANG personnel directorate. The establishment of the HIANG’s first dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight creates a team focused on recruiting new Airmen, retaining experienced personnel and strengthening accession support across the organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz) see less | View Image Page

The Hawaii Air National Guard activated its first Recruiting and Retention Flight during a ceremony Aug. 1 at the HIANG recruiting offices in Pearl Highlands Center establishing a dedicated organization designed to strengthen recruiting, improve retention and increase force readiness across the state.

The ceremony included three significant events: the formal activation of Headquarters, Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention Flight; the assumption of command by Lt. Col. Michael Buendia; and the assumption of responsibility by Senior Master Sgt. Todd Shak.

Together, the events formally established the recruiting flight as a dedicated organizational unit operating under HIANG Headquarters and marked the beginning of a new command team responsible for it.

Although the activation order officially took effect July 11, the ceremony provided an opportunity for HIANG leaders, Airmen, families, retirees and community members to recognize the significance of the new organization and its role in strengthening the force.

“This activation is more than an organizational change, a new guidon, or a line on a chart,” said Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, commander of the Hawaii Air National Guard. “It is a clear statement that recruiting and retention are readiness missions, and recruiting to our pull end strength is my top priority.”

Before the flight’s activation, recruiting and retention activities operated under the HIANG’s personnel directorate. Establishing it as a standalone flight provides the justification and resources needed to assign dedicated support personnel.

The flight now consists of nearly 20 full-time Guardsmen responsible for recruiting new members, retaining experienced Airmen, and supporting accession and in-processing requirements across the HIANG.

Mallory said reaching full end strength would require more than filling vacant positions. He emphasized the importance of building trusted relationships throughout the state, improving the accession process, and fostering a culture that encourages Airmen to join and continue serving.

“Every aircraft we launch, every cyber network we defend, every command-and-control mission we execute, and every response we provide to the State of Hawaii begins with people,” Mallory said. “We cannot generate combat power, serve our communities, or remain ready across the Indo-Pacific unless we bring in talented Airmen, develop them, support their families, and give them compelling reasons to continue serving.”

The establishment of the flight followed efforts by recruiting and retention leaders at the National Guard Bureau to secure additional manpower and resources for recruiting organizations across all 54 states and territories.

Before the flight’s activation, recruiters were often responsible for transporting applicants to and from the Military Entrance Processing Station, coordinating unit orientations and enlistments, completing in-processing and administrative tasks, and supporting marketing and social media efforts.

Although those duties were necessary, the time spent supporting transportation and administrative requirements reduced the amount of time recruiters could dedicate to meeting applicants, generating leads, visiting schools, and developing relationships within local communities.

The flight’s additional support personnel will assume many of those responsibilities, allowing recruiters to remain focused on finding and engaging prospective Airmen.

Following the activation of the flight, Buendia formally assumed command as its first commander. During the assumption-of-command portion of the ceremony, he accepted the unit guidon, symbolizing his authority and responsibility for the flight’s personnel, mission, and resources.

Buendia previously served in a variety of enlisted and officer positions throughout his HIANG career. He enlisted in the HIANG in 1995 before earning his commission and serving as an air battle manager, director of operations, and commander of the 169th Air Defense Squadron.

Mallory said Buendia’s career reflected the opportunities available through Guard service and gave him an understanding of both the decision to enlist and the responsibility of leading and retaining Airmen.

“Command is not about possession of a guidon; it is about accountability for people and mission,” Mallory said. “I charge you to build a flight that recruits with purpose, retains with care, removes unnecessary barriers, and strengthens the connection between every Airman and the mission they serve.”

Shak then formally assumed responsibility as the flight’s first senior enlisted leader. The assumption-of-responsibility ceremony recognized his role as the commander’s principal enlisted adviser and his responsibility for the standards, readiness, development, and well-being of the flight’s enlisted members.

Shak, who enlisted in the HIANG in 2002, has served as a production recruiter and recruiting superintendent before assuming responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the recruiting unit, helped guide the recruiting and retention enterprise through the transition leading to the flight’s activation.

Mallory charged Shak with serving as Buendia’s trusted adviser, representing the flight’s enlisted force, and helping the new organization establish its identity and integrate additional personnel.

“No commander succeeds alone,” Mallory said. “Your experience and credibility will be essential as this new organization establishes its identity, integrates its new personnel, and turns strategic goals into daily action.”

During the ceremony, Mallory also recognized the families of Buendia and Shak, thanking them for their support and acknowledging the demands associated with command and senior enlisted leadership.

Mallory said the flight’s mission extends beyond meeting recruiting goals. Its members will also help preserve the experience already within the HIANG and shape the organization’s future by connecting qualified applicants with opportunities to serve.

“You are not simply filling vacancies,” Mallory told the flight’s members. “You are finding Hawaii’s next generation of Airmen, preserving the experience already within our formations, and shaping the future of this force one person at a time.”

As the HIANG’s first dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight, the organization will serve as the central force behind efforts to attract, access, and retain the Airmen needed to support state and federal missions.

“Build an organization worthy of the Airmen it serves and the future it is charged to secure,” Mallory said. “Lead with humility, purpose, resilience and aloha.”