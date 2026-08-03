Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight

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Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, passes the Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention Flight guidon to Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Buendia, Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting Flight commander, symbolizing Buendia's acceptance of command of the flight during the unit's activation ceremony held at Pearl Highlands Center in Pearl City, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2026. Before the flight’s activation, recruiting and retention efforts fell under the HIANG personnel directorate. The establishment of the HIANG’s first dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight creates a team focused on recruiting new Airmen, retaining experienced personnel and strengthening accession support across the organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)