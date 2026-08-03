Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, Hawaii Air National Guard commander and Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Buendia, Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting Flight commander, unfurl the Headquarters Hawaii Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention Flight guidon during the unit's activation ceremony held at Pearl Highlands Center in Pearl City, Hawaii, Aug. 1, 2026. Before the flight’s activation, recruiting and retention efforts fell under the HIANG personnel directorate. The establishment of the HIANG’s first dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight creates a team focused on recruiting new Airmen, retaining experienced personnel and strengthening accession support across the organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9850487
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-PW099-8757
|Resolution:
|4248x2832
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|PEARL CITY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawai‘i Air National Guard activates first Recruiting and Retention Flight [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HIANG establishes dedicated Recruiting and Retention Flight
No keywords found.