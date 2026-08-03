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    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response [Image 5 of 9]

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    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response

    DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Aviation crews from 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard conduct fire suppression missions in Ferry County, near Deer Park, Wash, July 29, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:56
    Photo ID: 9849417
    VIRIN: 260729-D-MN117-4063
    Resolution: 8064x6048
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response

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