Date Taken: 07.29.2026 Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:56 Photo ID: 9849417 VIRIN: 260729-D-MN117-4063 Resolution: 8064x6048 Size: 2.74 MB Location: DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.