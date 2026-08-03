Date Taken: 07.28.2026 Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:56 Photo ID: 9849413 VIRIN: 260728-D-MN117-3161 Resolution: 3628x2721 Size: 918.31 KB Location: DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.