Date Taken: 08.01.2026 Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:56 Photo ID: 9849409 VIRIN: 260801-D-MN117-9504 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.36 MB Location: DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.