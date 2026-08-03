Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response

Aviation crews from 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard conduct fire suppression missions in Ferry County, near Deer Park, Wash, July 21, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 13:56
|Photo ID:
|9849412
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-MN117-1387
|Resolution:
|8064x6048
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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