EAA AirVenture Oshkosh attendees purchase 535th Airlift Squadron merchandise from U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the unit at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. The interaction gave visitors an opportunity to connect with Airmen and learn more about the squadron’s mission and role in global airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9847831
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-HW521-1323
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.