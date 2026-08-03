EAA AirVenture Oshkosh attendees tour a C-17 Globemaster III and interact with U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. The aircraft tour provided visitors with an up-close look at the C-17 while highlighting the people and career fields behind the Air Force airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9847823
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-HW521-1064
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.