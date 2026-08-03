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    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft [Image 6 of 7]

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    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh attendees purchase 535th Airlift Squadron merchandise from U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the unit in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. The interaction gave visitors an opportunity to connect with Airmen and learn more about the squadron’s mission and role in global airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9847830
    VIRIN: 260720-F-HW521-1315
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft
    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft
    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft
    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft
    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft
    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft
    EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft

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