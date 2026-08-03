EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft

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EAA AirVenture Oshkosh attendees purchase 535th Airlift Squadron merchandise from U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the unit in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. The interaction gave visitors an opportunity to connect with Airmen and learn more about the squadron’s mission and role in global airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)