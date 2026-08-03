EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Bukowski, 15th Wing chief of safety, walks attendees through the cockpit of the C-17 Globemaster III during EAA AirVenture OshKosh at OshKosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. The aircraft tour gave visitors an up-close look at the C-17 and offered an opportunity to learn more about the aircrew and the Air Force airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)