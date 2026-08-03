U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Bukowski, 15th Wing chief of safety, walks attendees through the cockpit of the C-17 Globemaster III during EAA AirVenture OshKosh at OshKosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. The aircraft tour gave visitors an up-close look at the C-17 and offered an opportunity to learn more about the aircrew and the Air Force airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9847828
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-HW521-1274
|Resolution:
|7582x5055
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.