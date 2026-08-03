EAA AirVenture Oshkosh attendees sit in the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during a static display in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. The aircraft tour gave visitors an up-close look at the C-17 and offered an opportunity to learn more about the aircrew and the Air Force airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9847825
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-HW521-1127
|Resolution:
|7165x4777
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EAA AirVenture OshKosh attendees tour 15th Wing aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.