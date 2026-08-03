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    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training [Image 8 of 16]

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    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Tinker 

    U.S. Navy           

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING - A U.S. Navy Sailor practices a rifle toss as part of ceremonial guard training on July 29, 2026. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication and elite skills of Sailors fleet-wide (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Richard Tinker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9846482
    VIRIN: 260729-N-RH447-1027
    Resolution: 3043x4573
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
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