JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING - A U.S. Navy Sailor practices a rifle toss as part of ceremonial guard training on July 29, 2026. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication and elite skills of Sailors fleet-wide (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Richard Tinker)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9846482
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-RH447-1027
|Resolution:
|3043x4573
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.