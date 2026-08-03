U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training

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JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING - A U.S. Navy Sailor practices a rifle toss as part of ceremonial guard training on July 29, 2026. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication and elite skills of Sailors fleet-wide (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Richard Tinker)