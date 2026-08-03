U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training

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JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOILING - Seaman Cesar Angulo, left, and Fireman Michael Cassisi assigned to U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, rehearse marching movements during a training exercise at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., July 29, 2026. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication and elite skills of Sailors fleet-wide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Grace Morton)