JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOILING - Seaman Cesar Angulo, left, and Fireman Michael Cassisi assigned to U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, rehearse marching movements during a training exercise at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., July 29, 2026. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication and elite skills of Sailors fleet-wide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Grace Morton)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9846479
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-CE729-8963
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training [Image 16 of 16], by SN Grace Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.