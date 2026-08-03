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    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training [Image 5 of 16]

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    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Seaman Grace Morton 

    U.S. Navy           

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOILING - Seaman Cesar Angulo, left, and Fireman Michael Cassisi assigned to U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, rehearse marching movements during a training exercise at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., July 29, 2026. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication and elite skills of Sailors fleet-wide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Grace Morton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9846473
    VIRIN: 260729-N-CE729-6510
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training [Image 16 of 16], by SN Grace Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training
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    Firing Party Qualification at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    Firing Party Qualification at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Training at Ceremonial Guard Training Hall
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