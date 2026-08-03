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    Firing Party Qualification at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling [Image 13 of 16]

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    Firing Party Qualification at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Emanuel Natareno 

    U.S. Navy           

    JOINT BASE ANOCOSTIA-BOLLING - U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to U.S. Navy Ceremonial
    Guard raise their ceremonial rifles during a firing party qualification at Joint Base
    Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., July 29, 2026. The qualification prepares Sailors to perform
    military funeral honors with precision and professionalism. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
    Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Emanuel Natareno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 12:03
    Photo ID: 9846407
    VIRIN: 260729-N-UI372-1119
    Resolution: 5412x3601
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firing Party Qualification at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling [Image 16 of 16], by SA Emanuel Natareno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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