JOINT BASE ANOCOSTIA-BOLLING - U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to U.S. Navy Ceremonial
Guard raise their ceremonial rifles during a firing party qualification at Joint Base
Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., July 29, 2026. The qualification prepares Sailors to perform
military funeral honors with precision and professionalism. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Emanuel Natareno)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9846407
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-UI372-1119
|Resolution:
|5412x3601
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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