Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE ANOCOSTIA-BOLLING - U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to U.S. Navy Ceremonial

Guard raise their ceremonial rifles during a firing party qualification at Joint Base

Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., July 29, 2026. The qualification prepares Sailors to perform

military funeral honors with precision and professionalism. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Emanuel Natareno)