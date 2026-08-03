JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOILING - Seaman Oula Eronen, assigned to U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, raises the ensign outside the ceremonial guard training hall at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., July 29, 2026. Serving as the public face of the Navy, the Ceremonial Guard showcases the professionalism, dedication and elite skills of Sailors fleet-wide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Grace Morton)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9846477
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-CE729-6899
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Honor Guard Drill Training [Image 16 of 16], by SN Grace Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.