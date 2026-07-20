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    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise [Image 9 of 11]

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    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    350th Civil Affairs Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command conduct accountability during an active threat exercise at Corry Station, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 31, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures, refined mass notification systems and strengthened coordination among military and installation emergency responders to improve readiness for real-world incidents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 12:23
    Photo ID: 9844862
    VIRIN: 260731-A-QH368-1201
    Resolution: 5859x3906
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by MSG Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise
    350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise

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    TAGS

    US ARMY RESERVE
    350 CACOM
    SOLDIER
    ACTIVE SHOOTER RESPONSE: READINESS

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