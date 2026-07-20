350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise

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A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command takes cover during an active threat exercise at Corry Station, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 31, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures, refined mass notification systems and strengthened coordination among military and installation emergency responders to improve readiness for real-world incidents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)