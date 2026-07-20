350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise

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U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Ashley Vinson, operations officer for the 350th Civil Affairs Command and exercise lead, briefs Soldiers before an active threat response exercise at Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, July 31, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures, refined mass notification systems, strengthened interagency communication and reinforced the readiness required to respond effectively during crisis situations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)