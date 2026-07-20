350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise

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U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Shea D. Gipti, Reserve Fleet Training leading petty officer and active threat instructor, role-plays as a simulated active threat attempting to gain access to a barricaded room during an exercise with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command at Corry Station, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 31, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures, refined mass notification systems and strengthened coordination among military and installation emergency responders to improve readiness for real-world incidents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)