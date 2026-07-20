350th Civil Affairs Command Validates Active Threat Response During Force Protection Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thomas Butler, left, Naval Air Station Pensacola emergency manager, and Erich Brinkmeier, installation training officer, brief U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 350th Civil Affairs Command before an active threat response exercise at Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, July 31, 2026. The exercise validated emergency response procedures, refined mass notification systems, strengthened interagency communication and reinforced the readiness required to respond effectively during crisis situations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Peña)