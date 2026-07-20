USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC

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U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), heave in mooring lines on the fantail while departing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Aug. 1, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Lutje)