(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Seaman Alexia Mezick 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), prepare to man the rails as the ship passes the USS Arizona memorial while departing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Aug. 1, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexia Mezick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 04:58
    Photo ID: 9844587
    VIRIN: 260801-N-KL617-8799
    Resolution: 5553x2380
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC [Image 5 of 5], by SN Alexia Mezick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery