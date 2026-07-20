USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC

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U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), man the rails as the ship passes the USS Arizona memorial while departing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Aug. 1, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexia Mezick)