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    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC [Image 1 of 5]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Seaman Alex Lutje 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. Navy Seaman Kimone Shaw, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), heaves in a mooring line on the fantail while departing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Aug. 1, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Lutje)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 04:58
    Photo ID: 9844589
    VIRIN: 260801-N-GT162-1103
    Resolution: 4367x2911
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC [Image 5 of 5], by SN Alex Lutje, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC
    USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC

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