U.S. Navy Seaman Kimone Shaw, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), heaves in a mooring line on the fantail while departing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Aug. 1, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Lutje)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 04:58
|Photo ID:
|9844589
|VIRIN:
|260801-N-GT162-1103
|Resolution:
|4367x2911
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Hawaii after successful RIMPAC [Image 5 of 5], by SN Alex Lutje, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.